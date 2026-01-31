Koski is a central defender who has represented Finland at every youth level and is one of the standout players for NK Istra, which currently sits third in the Croatian league. He developed in the academy of PKKU before starting his professional career with FC Honka, then moved to Croatian football in the 2023\/24 season. Since joining NK Istra, he has made 64 official appearances across league and cup competitions and has been a key defensive figure, noted for his defensive solidity and ability to play out from the back.