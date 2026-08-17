Ville Koski News: Three clearances in clean sheet

Koski recorded three clearances in Saturday's 3-0 victory against Getafe.

Koski, who was out of the picture for the second half of last season while on loan away from the club, has featured in the last three games and impressed with solid performances, helping his side to two clean sheets that were crucial in avoiding relegation. With his move now permanent, he was again used in a three man defense and played his part in another clean sheet, though his defensive output was modest, limited to just three clearances in the game.