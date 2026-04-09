Vincent Marchetti Injury: Fit to play Friday
Marchetti (back) is fit and available to play against AS Monaco on Friday, according to Le Parisien.
Marchetti is back in training and, according to manager Antoine Kombouare, he's ready to return to action and is one of the 25 players back in training. Marchetti is a rotation piece in Paris' midfield, though, so he's not expected to be a significant absence if he doesn't start.
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