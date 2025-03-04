Vincent Sierro News: Scores again

Sierro scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 4-0 victory versus Angers.

Sierro scored for a second consecutive game, in what also marked his third consecutive start since returning from a month-long absence. On the other hand, this was the first time in the last three games that he finished without an accurate cross, and it was his second consecutive outing without a chance created.