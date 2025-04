Sierro scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Brest.

Sierro scored his fourth goal in the season in the 65th minute to cut Brest's lead to 3-1. The midfielder also logged the third-most crosses for Toulouse in the match. That was his 20th start in 22 overall appearances.