Vincent Sierro News: Scores late goal against Marseille

Sierro scored in the 76th minute to cut into Marseille's lead during Sunday's match. He also made one interception and set a new season-high with four shots. The Swiss captain has now scored four goals in his last six appearances and will look to extend that run Saturday against Lille.