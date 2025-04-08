Vincent Sierro News: Scores late goal against Marseille
Sierro scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Marseille.
Sierro scored in the 76th minute to cut into Marseille's lead during Sunday's match. He also made one interception and set a new season-high with four shots. The Swiss captain has now scored four goals in his last six appearances and will look to extend that run Saturday against Lille.
