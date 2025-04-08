Fantasy Soccer
Vincent Sierro headshot

Vincent Sierro News: Scores late goal against Marseille

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Sierro scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Marseille.

Sierro scored in the 76th minute to cut into Marseille's lead during Sunday's match. He also made one interception and set a new season-high with four shots. The Swiss captain has now scored four goals in his last six appearances and will look to extend that run Saturday against Lille.

Vincent Sierro
Toulouse
More Stats & News
