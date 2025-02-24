Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Vincent Sierro headshot

Vincent Sierro News: Scores penalty kick Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Sierro scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 4-1 win against Le Havre. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 73rd minute.

Sierro started his second consecutive game after returning from injury and converted a penalty kick 10 minutes into the second half. This was his second goal of the season, and he is four goals away from matching his career high from last season. He will look to close that gap against Angers on Sunday.

Vincent Sierro
Toulouse
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now