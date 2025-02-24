Vincent Sierro News: Scores penalty kick Sunday

Sierro scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 4-1 win against Le Havre. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 73rd minute.

Sierro started his second consecutive game after returning from injury and converted a penalty kick 10 minutes into the second half. This was his second goal of the season, and he is four goals away from matching his career high from last season. He will look to close that gap against Angers on Sunday.