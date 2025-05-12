Vincent Sierro News: Takes two shots in draw

Sierro had two shots on goal during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Lens.

Sierro bounced back from the quiet performance during the previous game and had a couple shots attempted but still underperformed if we compare his numbers with the ones he was able to put up in multiple categories earlier in the season. However, despite some ups and downs, the versatile midfielder has been once again one of his team's most reliable players in his third Ligue 1 campaign.