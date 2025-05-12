Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Vincent Sierro headshot

Vincent Sierro News: Takes two shots in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Sierro had two shots on goal during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Lens.

Sierro bounced back from the quiet performance during the previous game and had a couple shots attempted but still underperformed if we compare his numbers with the ones he was able to put up in multiple categories earlier in the season. However, despite some ups and downs, the versatile midfielder has been once again one of his team's most reliable players in his third Ligue 1 campaign.

Vincent Sierro
Toulouse
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now