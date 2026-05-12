Vincenzo Grifo News: Assists in 3-2 defeat
Grifo assisted once to go with three crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 3-2 defeat against Hamburger SV.
Grifo assisted Igor Matanovic as Freiburg lost 3-2 to Hamburg. This is his fourth assist of the season, having also scored seven goals in the Bundesliga campaign. The winger also assisted as Freiburg booked a place in the Europa League final. This makes it five assists that he has provided in his last seven games in all competitions.
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