Vincenzo Grifo News: Assists in 3-2 defeat

Grifo assisted once to go with three crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 3-2 defeat against Hamburger SV.

Grifo assisted Igor Matanovic as Freiburg lost 3-2 to Hamburg. This is his fourth assist of the season, having also scored seven goals in the Bundesliga campaign. The winger also assisted as Freiburg booked a place in the Europa League final. This makes it five assists that he has provided in his last seven games in all competitions.