Vincenzo Grifo

Vincenzo Grifo News: Assists opening goal of game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Grifo assisted once to go with two shots (two on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Union Berlin.

Grifo picked up his eighth assist of the season as he connected with Lucas Holer in the 29th minute. For the second game in a row he put both of his shots on target and he has created 16 chances in his last nine matches. He also attempted six crosses, an amount he has only bettered three times this year.

Vincenzo Grifo
SC Freiburg

