Vincenzo Grifo News: Assists twice

Grifo assisted twice to go with three crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-2 win against Hoffenheim.

Grifo set up Ritsu Doan in the 36th minute and Lucas Holer in the 57th minute. Grifo created three chances and also made three tackles and a block. He has created three goals in the last four games and has registered the most goal involvements in the Freiburg squad.