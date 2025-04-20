Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Vincenzo Grifo headshot

Vincenzo Grifo News: Assists twice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Grifo assisted twice to go with three crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-2 win against Hoffenheim.

Grifo set up Ritsu Doan in the 36th minute and Lucas Holer in the 57th minute. Grifo created three chances and also made three tackles and a block. He has created three goals in the last four games and has registered the most goal involvements in the Freiburg squad.

Vincenzo Grifo
SC Freiburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now