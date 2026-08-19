Vincenzo Grifo headshot

Vincenzo Grifo News: Extends contract with Freiburg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Grifo has agreed to extend his contract with Freiburg, the club announced.

Grifo is already the club's all time leading scorer and assist provider with 108 goals and 98 assists, and ranks fourth in appearances with 360 across all competitions. He first joined Freiburg for the 2015-16 season, immediately winning the second division title and promotion to the Bundesliga, before spells at Borussia Monchengladbach and Hoffenheim, returning to Freiburg on loan in January 2019 and permanently that summer. Grifo is expected to continue playing a central role for the club both on the pitch and as a leader in the locker room, with sporting director Klemens Hartenbach describing him as a key figure for the entire group. At 33, he says he still has personal goals to chase and remains driven by competition from Freiburg's younger players as he continues his career in the city he now calls home.

Vincenzo Grifo
SC Freiburg
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