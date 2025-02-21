Fantasy Soccer
Vincenzo Grifo headshot

Vincenzo Grifo News: Nets brace Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Grifo scored two goals from two shots while crossing four times (one accurate) and creating two chances during Friday's 5-0 win over Werder Bremen.

Grifo found the back of the net in the 33rd and 57th minutes while leading Freiburg in crosses and chances created during the win. The attacker has scored three goals while combining for eight shots, seven chances created and 12 crosses over his last three starts.

Vincenzo Grifo
SC Freiburg
