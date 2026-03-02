Vincenzo Grifo News: One shot in loss

Grifo recorded one shot (one on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-0 loss against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Grifo was held quiet throughout Sunday's clash. He didn't create any chances and only put a single shot on goal. On the whole it was a day to forget for Grifo. Against a leaky defense it was a particularly disappointing showing. The hope will be that Grifo can bounce back in the coming weeks especially with European competition on the horizon.