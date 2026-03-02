Vincenzo Grifo News: One shot in loss
Grifo recorded one shot (one on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-0 loss against Eintracht Frankfurt.
Grifo was held quiet throughout Sunday's clash. He didn't create any chances and only put a single shot on goal. On the whole it was a day to forget for Grifo. Against a leaky defense it was a particularly disappointing showing. The hope will be that Grifo can bounce back in the coming weeks especially with European competition on the horizon.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vincenzo Grifo See More
-
Football Predictions
Bundesliga Best Bets: Free Picks, Odds & Predictions for Matchday 14December 8, 2023
-
Predicted Lineups
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4September 13, 2023
-
General Soccer Article
Bundesliga Power Rankings: Can Anyone Dethrone Bayern Munich?September 7, 2023
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday Bundesliga PicksJune 15, 2020
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Bundesliga PicksJune 11, 2020
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vincenzo Grifo See More