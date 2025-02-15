Vincenzo Grifo News: Penalty saved in Saturday's win

Grifo recorded three shots (two on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 win over FC St. Pauli.

Grifo put together a solid performance Saturday as he took three shots for the second straight match. However, one of those shots was a penalty just before halftime, which was saved by Nikola Vasilj. He also recorded three crosses and took three corners in his third consecutive match. He was subbed off in the 75th minute for Jan-Niklas Beste.