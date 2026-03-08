Vincenzo Grifo News: Scores for Freiburg
Grifo scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Bayer Leverkusen.
Grifo ends his scoreless streak, scoring one of Freiburg's three goals on Saturday. He is now just one goal away from matching his total from last season, but has only scored two goals in 2026, with six shots and 33 crosses in 10 matches.
