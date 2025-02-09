Vincenzo Grifo News: Scores in 1-0 win

Grifo scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), five crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 win against FC Heidenheim. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 76th minute.

Grifo netted his first goal in five outings and his sixth goal of the season, as he knocked in a header from close range to give his side the advantage in the 30th minute of play. This also marked his third straight game with at least one chance created and his fourth straight game registering an accurate cross.