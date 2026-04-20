Vincenzo Grifo News: Two assists Sunday
Grifo assisted twice to go with two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-1 win against FC Heidenheim.
Grifo assisted both of his side's goals Sunday, Johan Manzambi's opener in the 24th minute and then Maximilian Eggestein's winner in the 83rd. He created a season-high four chances in the victory and now has 10 goal contributions in Bundesliga play this season. With big matches upcoming in the German Cup and the Europa League -- and not much to play for anymore in the Bundesliga -- he may see his minutes reduce in the four remaining Bundesliga fixtures to keep him fresh for the other cups.
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