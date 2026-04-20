Vincenzo Grifo headshot

Vincenzo Grifo News: Two assists Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Grifo assisted twice to go with two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-1 win against FC Heidenheim.

Grifo assisted both of his side's goals Sunday, Johan Manzambi's opener in the 24th minute and then Maximilian Eggestein's winner in the 83rd. He created a season-high four chances in the victory and now has 10 goal contributions in Bundesliga play this season. With big matches upcoming in the German Cup and the Europa League -- and not much to play for anymore in the Bundesliga -- he may see his minutes reduce in the four remaining Bundesliga fixtures to keep him fresh for the other cups.

Vincenzo Grifo
SC Freiburg
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