Vinicius Junior headshot

Vinicius Junior Injury: Doubtful against Croatia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2026 at 9:18am

Junior was absent from Brazil's training session on Saturday, raising doubts over his availability for Tuesday's friendly against Croatia, according to globo.

The Brazilian star did not take part in the team's training session on Saturday, instead completing individual gym work before undergoing treatment, without joining the rest of the group on the pitch. His absence has cast doubt over his involvement in the second friendly against Croatia. The Brazilian camp will be closely monitoring his condition over the coming days, though even if he is deemed fit, Brazil may still opt to give him a rest given the heavy schedule he has endured with Real Madrid in recent weeks, with another league fixture coming just three days after the Croatia friendly.

Vinicius Junior
Real Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now