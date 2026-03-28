Vinicius Junior Injury: Doubtful against Croatia

Junior was absent from Brazil's training session on Saturday, raising doubts over his availability for Tuesday's friendly against Croatia, according to globo.

The Brazilian star did not take part in the team's training session on Saturday, instead completing individual gym work before undergoing treatment, without joining the rest of the group on the pitch. His absence has cast doubt over his involvement in the second friendly against Croatia. The Brazilian camp will be closely monitoring his condition over the coming days, though even if he is deemed fit, Brazil may still opt to give him a rest given the heavy schedule he has endured with Real Madrid in recent weeks, with another league fixture coming just three days after the Croatia friendly.