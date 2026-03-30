Vinicius Junior Injury: Returns to team training

Junior (undisclosed) was back in team training with Brazil Monday and should be an option for Tuesday's clash against Croatia, according to Diario AS.

Junior had a few people on alert after sitting out Saturday's session for individual gym work and treatment, which threw a bit of uncertainty around his status for Tuesday's friendly against Croatia. But the momentum has swung back in his favor since he rejoined full team training Monday with the Selecao and is now right back in the mix for that showdown. Brazil's staff will still probably manage his minutes carefully after the heavy load he has been carrying with Real Madrid, but at this stage, the expectation is that he will be good to go on Tuesday.