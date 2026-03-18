Vinicius Junior News: Brace leads to win

Vinicius scored two goals to go with seven shots (three on goal) in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Manchester City.

Vinicius would find the back of the net in the second leg after he failed to in the first, first scoring in the 22nd minute before converting a penalty in the 93rd minute for a brace. This comes after a poor run of play for the Brazilian's standards, with his last goal four games ago. He continues to be a top option in the attack and should only be helped by the return of Kylian Mbappe, as Vinicius is up to five goals and four assists in 12 UCL appearances.