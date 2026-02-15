Vinicius Junior News: Converts two penalties Saturday

Vinicius scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-1 victory over Real Sociedad.

Vinicius scored his second brace of the season Saturday, both of which came on penalties. He now has 13 goal contributions through 23 La Liga appearances, three of which have come in his last two matches. It's been a nice return to form for him as prior to the last two matches he had recorded just one goal contribution across his previous 13 La Liga appearances, potentially his worst run of form since joining Los Blancos.