Vinicius Junior News: Creates three chances in win

Vinicius had two shots (one on target), created three chances and drew three fouls during Wednesday's 1-0 win over Getafe.

Vinicius had a nice performance, creating a lot of danger, but his numbers weren't great as usual. With Madrid trying to keep starters as rested as possible, the superstar winger ended up being subbed off after 73 minutes. With Kylian Mbappe's presence up front, Vinicius' fantasy impact got diminished this year but he proved several times that he can take over any match when given the chance.