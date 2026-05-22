Vinicius Junior News: Doubt for season finale

Vinicius was absent from team training this week for personal reasons and is a doubt for Saturday's season finale against Athletic Club, according to coach Alvaro Arbeloa, per Madrid Xtra. "Vinicius has permission from the club for a personal matter. We don't know if he'll be able to play tomorrow."

Vinicius received the permission from the club to deal with the personal matter, with no further details provided on the nature of the situation. If he cannot feature against Athletic Club on Saturday, the Brazilian winger would end the season with 21 goals, 10 assists, 157 shots and 94 chances created across 50 appearances in all competitions, capping what has been another outstanding individual campaign for one of Real Madrid's most dangerous attacking weapons.