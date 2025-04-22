Fantasy Soccer
Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior News: Eight crosses, two accurate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Vinicius generated four shots (zero on goal), eight crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Athletic.

In the 2024-25 La Liga, Vinicius' eight crosses and two accurate crosses are both season highs. Though the forward has five assists this season, he has not logged one since Nov. 24, going 13 appearances without one. They include 22 chances created, 26 accurate crosses (five accurate) and four corners.

Vinicius Junior
Real Madrid
