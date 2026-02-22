Vinicius Junior News: Equalizes on Saturday

Vinicius scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Osasuna. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 88th minute.

Vinicius equalized in the 73rd minute, turning in Federico Valverde's brilliant cross. Vinicius created two chances and also drew five fouls. The goal brought his league tally to nine goals for the campaign and he has now netted in each of his last four games across all competitions. Playing upfront in the 4-4-2 formation alongside Kylian Mbappe has really boosted his output.