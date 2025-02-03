Vinicius Junior News: Goal dissallowed

Vinicius Junior registered five shots (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Espanyol.

Vinicius' had his goal taken away following a foul in the box, coming up scoreless in his first game back from suspension. He's only featured in three league games since Dec 14, failing to find the scoresheet since Nov 24 in La Liga for a total of eight goals and five assists in 16 appearances for Los Blancos.