Vinicius Junior News: Heads to Brazil immediately

Vinicius was absent for the last match of Real Madrid's season with the club's permission as he headed straight for the Brazil camp ahead of the World Cup, according to Alex Kirkland and Gutavo Hofman of ESPN.

Vinicius was not an option for his club's season finale after a rough season saw Madrid earn no trophies, with the forward instead traveling to Brazil ahead of their World Cup campaign. That said, he was not injured, as he was instead granted an exit ahead of their final training session of the campaign, wanting to put the season of turmoil behind him. He will now be set to lead the Brazilian squad with Raphinha, two key parts of a successful World Cup for a historic country. He will be one of the favorites to win a Golden Boot if Brazil makes it far in the tournament, recording a solid 21 goals and 10 assists in 50 appearances (45 starts) between UCL and La Liga play.