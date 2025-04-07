Vinicius Junior News: Misses penalty, scores

Vinicius Junior scored one goal to go with four shots (four on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Valencia.

Vinicius Junior missed a first-half penalty Saturday before nudging home a second half corner as Real Madrid fell in a 2-1 defeat to Valencia. The four shots on target matched a season-high for shots on target in single fixture, a feat he's achieved on two other occasions. Over his last five appearances (three starts), Vinicius has attempted 11 shots (six on goal) while creating six chances and scoring twice.