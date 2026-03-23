Vinicius Junior News: Nets brace

Junior scored two goals to go with five shots (four on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 win versus Atlético Madrid.

Junior equalized with a spot kick in the 52nd minute and then won the game with a brilliant goal in the 72nd minute assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold. Junior also made a tackle. He has continued his brilliant run of performances and has now netted braces in back-to-back games.