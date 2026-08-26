Vinicius Junior News: Nets goal, assists in win
Vinicius Junior scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and two chances created in Wednesday's 4-1 victory against Real Sociedad.
Vinicius Junior got on the scoresheet for the first time this season, delivering both a goal and an assist against Real Sociedad on Wednesday. It was a strong response after a quiet previous outing, as he added two key passes, two shots on target, and a successful dribble.
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