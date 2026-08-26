Vinicius Junior headshot

Vinicius Junior News: Nets goal, assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Vinicius Junior scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and two chances created in Wednesday's 4-1 victory against Real Sociedad.

Vinicius Junior got on the scoresheet for the first time this season, delivering both a goal and an assist against Real Sociedad on Wednesday. It was a strong response after a quiet previous outing, as he added two key passes, two shots on target, and a successful dribble.

Vinicius Junior
Real Madrid
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