Vinicius Junior News: Nets one in defeat

Vinicius scored one goal to go with six shots (two on goal), 11 crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 2-1 loss versus Arsenal.

Vinicius netted his eighth goal in 12 UCL appearances this season. This also marked the second game within that span where he recorded more than five shots. Additionally, this was the fourth time in the 12 outings that he accounted for at least three chances created.