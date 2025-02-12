Vinicius Junior News: Notches late assist

Vinicius assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and five chances created in Tuesday's 3-2 win against Manchester City.

Vinicius had a productive game running the flank in Tuesday's match, appearing to have much more success against Rico Lewis and Manuel Akanji at right-back than with Kyle Walker in years past, as he notched two crosses, three shots and five chances created. However, his most important play wouldn't come until extra time, as he would find Jude Bellingham for the game-winning goal. This marks his seventh goal of the UCL season, now with nine in seven appearances (seven starts) this season.