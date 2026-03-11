Vinicius Junior News: Penalty saved

Vinicius registered four shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Wednesday's 3-0 win against Manchester City.

Vinicius would see quite a few chances on net Wednesday but failed to score on all four shots he had, the worst being a penalty saved in the 58th minute. He has now gone three games since his last goal, with 10 shots during that span. He will be a key part of the second leg as he acts as a nuisance in the attack against City, likely to be used as a distraction while City tries to come back from three down.