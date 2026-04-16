Vinicius Junior News: Provides assist in loss

Vinicius assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to Bayern Munich.

Vinicius set up Kylian Mbappe's 42nd minute goal and rattled the crossbar just a minute earlier with Madrid pushing hard for a comeback, but his four costly giveaways in dangerous areas directly led to Bayern goals and Dayot Upamecano had him locked down in one-on-one battles for most of the night. He walked away with an assist, but was second best for long stretches, with his missed chances standing out as the main frustration in what still ended up being a mixed outing that included three shots (none on target) and two chances created. Vinicius wraps up his Champions League run with five goals and five assists in 14 appearances (13 starts), matching his total goal contributions from the previous two seasons in the competition.