Vinicius Junior News: Ruled out for finale

Vinicius is absent from Real Madrid's teamsheet for Saturday's season finale after receiving permission from the club to deal with a personal matter.

Vinicius received permission from Real Madrid to deal with personal matter, marking the first time this season he has missed a league game for a reason other than suspension.The Brazilian winger would end the season with 21 goals, 10 assists, 157 shots and 94 chances created across 50 appearances in all competitions, capping what has been another outstanding individual campaign for one of Real Madrid's most dangerous attacking weapons.