Vinicius Junior News: Scores against Benfica

Vinicius scored one goal to go with six shots (three on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 1-0 win over Benfica. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 50th minute.

Vinicius achieved the winning goal through a brilliant strike to the top angle of the far post in the 50th minute of Tuesday's clash. The winger was a constant threat throughout the game, recording his most shots since Nov. 30 and drawing multiple fouls for the fifth time in a row including league and European action. In terms of direct contributions, the goal increased his tally to two while adding to his four assists across nine UCL appearances this season. He featured in an attacking partnership with Kylian Mbappe under the 4-4-2 formation that manager Alvaro Arbeloa has favored lately.