Vinicius Junior News: Scores against Rayo Vallecano

Vinicius Junior scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Rayo Vallecano. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 79th minute.

Vinicius scored in the 34th minute to double Real Madrid's lead with his 16th goal in the season. The forward also co-led his side in shots in the match. He did receive his 10th yellow card overall and seventh in La Liga play during the proccess.