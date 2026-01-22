Junior had a night to remember, scoring with a brilliant finish into the top-right corner and providing assists inside the box to Kylian Mbappé and Franco Mastantuono. He had been on a difficult run prior to this match, scoring just once in his previous nine appearances across all competitions. This season, Junior now has six goals and nine assists in 27 matches between LaLiga and the Champions League for Real Madrid. In the Champions League, he has continued to produce, creating 16 chances and completing 18 successful dribbles, placing him among the competition's top creative players. He will look to carry that form into Real Madrid's next Champions League fixture against Benfica, who currently sit near the bottom of the table.