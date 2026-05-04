Vinicius Junior News: Scores both in away win

Vinicius Junior scored two goals to go with four shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Espanyol. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 23rd minute.

Vinicius Jr has now reached 15 La Liga goals for the season as he scored both as Real Madrid beat Espanyol 2-0. This win still gives Real Madrid a mathematical chance in the title race. The winger has now scored four goals in the last three games, putting two shots on target in both games. He has also taken two shots in each of his last eight starts.