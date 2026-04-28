Vinicius Junior News: Scores in draw vs. Betis
Vinicius Junior scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Friday's 1-1 draw against Betis.
The Brazilian striker took advantage of a loose ball inside the box to score the opening goal of the match early in the first half. Even though Kylian Mbappe remains the go-to player on offense for Los Merengues, Vinicius has posted solid numbers as well. He has 13 goals and five assists in 32 league appearances (28 starts).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now