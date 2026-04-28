Vinicius Junior News: Scores in draw vs. Betis

Vinicius Junior scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Friday's 1-1 draw against Betis.

The Brazilian striker took advantage of a loose ball inside the box to score the opening goal of the match early in the first half. Even though Kylian Mbappe remains the go-to player on offense for Los Merengues, Vinicius has posted solid numbers as well. He has 13 goals and five assists in 32 league appearances (28 starts).