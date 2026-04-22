Vinicius Junior News: Scores in Tuesday's win

Vinicius scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) and one corner in Tuesday's 2-1 win versus Deportivo Alaves.

Vinicius found the back of the net Tuesday with an outside-the-box strike in the 50th minute assisted by Federico Valverde. It marked his 12th La Liga goal of the season and his first since March 22. He also created five chances for the second time this season, making this one of his most productive days on the attack this season.