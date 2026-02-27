Vinicius Junior News: Scores match winner

Vinicius Junior scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) in Wednesday's 2-1 victory versus Benfica.

Vinicius Junior beat the keeper in a one-on-one situation Wednesday to score Real Madrid's second goal in their 2-1 win over Benfica and secure their place in the Champions League Round of 16. The dynamic winger led the attack with two shots on goal across his 90 minute shift. Over his last five appearances (five starts) in all competitions, Vinicius Junior has scored six goals, including once in each match, from 19 shots (10 on goal).