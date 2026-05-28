Vinicius Junior News: Set for prominent role

Vinicius is expected to be one of the key players for Brazil in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Regardless of which position he'll play, the Real Madrid star will have a prominent role for La Canarinha after a 2025/26 season in which he tallied 21 goals and added 10 assists between LaLiga and the UEFA Champions League. Vinicius is considered one of the odds-on favorites to win the Golden Boot if Brazil makes a deep run in the tournament, but his track record with the national team isn't particularly impressive since he has just eight goals in 47 matches with Brazil. Look for Vinicius to operate mainly on the left side of the Brazilian attack, although he could play as a striker at times depending on the matchup.