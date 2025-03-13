Vinicius Junior News: Skies penalty Wednesday

Vinicius had two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 1-0 (4-3) penalty shootout victory against Atlético Madrid. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 59th minute.

Vinicius stepped up to the penalty spot in the 70th minute Wednesday with a chance to take an advantage in the tie, but he skied his attempt well over the bar. It was a brutal moment for him and it contributed to his first UCL match this season without a shot on target. Luckily for him his side was able to advance following a penalty shootout and will now take on Arsenal in the quarterfinals.