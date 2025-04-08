Vinicius Junior News: Struggles in loss
Vinicius Junior took three shots (zero on target) and crossed three times (zero accurate) in Real Madrid's 3-0 loss to Arsenal Tuesday in Champions League action.
The forward was unable to put anything together offensively Tuesday, which was unusual given his prowess in Champions League this season. He should have more luck against Alaves Sunday, a side that has allowed 44 goals in 30 La Liga matches.
