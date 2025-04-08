Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Vinicius Junior headshot

Vinicius Junior News: Struggles in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Vinicius Junior took three shots (zero on target) and crossed three times (zero accurate) in Real Madrid's 3-0 loss to Arsenal Tuesday in Champions League action.

The forward was unable to put anything together offensively Tuesday, which was unusual given his prowess in Champions League this season. He should have more luck against Alaves Sunday, a side that has allowed 44 goals in 30 La Liga matches.

Vinicius Junior
Real Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now