Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Vinicius Junior headshot

Vinicius Junior News: Takes four shots in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Vinicius Junior recorded four shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Osasuna.

Vinicius took the second-most shots for Real Madrid during the game, but it wasn't enough to avoid the road draw playing down one man since the first half. He also won the second-most duels for his side. The forward logged his fourth start in a row since returning from a two-match ban.

Vinicius Junior
Real Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now