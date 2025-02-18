Vinicius Junior News: Takes four shots in draw
Vinicius Junior recorded four shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Osasuna.
Vinicius took the second-most shots for Real Madrid during the game, but it wasn't enough to avoid the road draw playing down one man since the first half. He also won the second-most duels for his side. The forward logged his fourth start in a row since returning from a two-match ban.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now