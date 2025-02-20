Fantasy Soccer
Vinicius Junior News: Three shots Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Vinicius had three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Manchester City.

Vinicius didn't have his greatest match against City Wednesday despite their huge win, as he was less involved than usual but still managed three shots, with one finding the target but not the back of the net. That makes it five straight games without a goal, with 18 shots during that span.

Vinicius Junior
Real Madrid
