Vinicius Junior News: Three shots Wednesday
Vinicius had three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Manchester City.
Vinicius didn't have his greatest match against City Wednesday despite their huge win, as he was less involved than usual but still managed three shots, with one finding the target but not the back of the net. That makes it five straight games without a goal, with 18 shots during that span.
