Vinicius Lima News: Assists as substitute in win

Lima assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Friday's 4-0 victory against Puebla.

Lima brought the ball down with his chest and shaped to shoot, but it instead turned into a fine assist for Victor Davila in the 78th minute. That was Lima's first direct contribution in two appearances off the bench after joining the Azulcremas on loan from Brazilian side Fluminense. He's expected to earn a bigger role in the rotation at some point, competing with Erick Sanchez and Jonathan dos Santos for defensive midfield spots.