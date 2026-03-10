Vinicius Lima News: Busy in first America start
Lima had four shots (one on target), created two chances and drew two fouls during Saturday's 2-1 win over Queretaro.
Lima had the chance to start for the first time since joining America, with multiple starters getting rested, and left a very nice impression with some dangerous finishes and some playmaking as well. The midfielder is still far from fighting for a regular starting spot but performances like this should at least guarantee increased playing time.
